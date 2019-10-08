See All Transplant Hepatologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Madhavi Rudraraju, MD

Transplant Hepatology
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Madhavi Rudraraju, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Transplant Hepatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from Andhra Medical College|Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, India and is affiliated with Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Rudraraju works at Texas Transplant Physicians - Liver in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

    Texas Transplant Physicians - Liver
    Texas Transplant Physicians - Liver
8201 Ewing Halsell Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229
(210) 756-8536

  • Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
  • Methodist Heart Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital

Alpha 1-Antitrypsin Deficiency
Autoimmune Hepatitis
Budd-Chiari Syndrome
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Oct 08, 2019
    Very professional and knowledge Doctor in my healthcare. I would highly recommend her to ANYONE with liver disease!
    Holly Tham — Oct 08, 2019
    Transplant Hepatology
    22 years of experience
    English, Hindi and Telugu
    1609803956
    Andhra Medical College|Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, India
    Transplant Hepatology
    Dr. Madhavi Rudraraju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudraraju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rudraraju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rudraraju works at Texas Transplant Physicians - Liver in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rudraraju’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudraraju. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudraraju.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudraraju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudraraju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

