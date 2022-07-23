Dr. Madhavi Ravi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhavi Ravi, MD
Overview
Dr. Madhavi Ravi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CANTON CITY SCHOOL / PRACTICAL NURSE PROGRAM and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Ravi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ocala Neurosurgical Center1901 SE 18th Ave Ste 400, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 751-4885Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 17345 SE 109th Terrace Rd, Summerfield, FL 34491 Directions (352) 751-4885
- 3 1400 N US Highway 441 Ste 531, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 751-4885
-
4
Uf Health the Villages Hospital Rehabilitation Hospital1451 El Camino Real, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 751-4885
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ravi?
Dr Madhavi Ravi saved my life. No other doctor at the time could diagnose my problem. She sent me to take a test and the day after the test she told me I had a mass in my bladder which was diagnosed as cancer and today I am cancer free because some one took the time to listen. Dr Ravi is respectful, courteous, intelligent and professional. I would highly recommend Dr Ravi
About Dr. Madhavi Ravi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1861818510
Education & Certifications
- CANTON CITY SCHOOL / PRACTICAL NURSE PROGRAM
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ravi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ravi works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.