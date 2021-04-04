Dr. Madhavi Menon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhavi Menon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Madhavi Menon, MD is a Dermatologist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College.
Dermatology Consultants6711 Towpath Rd Ste 155, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 701-0070
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Lifetime Benefit Solutions
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been seeing Dr. Menon regularly for 20 years. She is professional, kind and compassionate. I have referred friends who equally have the same opinion of her.
About Dr. Madhavi Menon, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- U Tenn Ctr Hlth Scis, Memphis
- Meharry Medical College
- Dermatology
Dr. Menon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menon has seen patients for Lipomas, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Menon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menon.
