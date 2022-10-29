Overview

Dr. Madhavi Machineni, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Machineni works at Live Well Medical Care PLLC in Shenandoah, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.