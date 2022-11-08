Dr. Madhavi Kurli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhavi Kurli, MD
Dr. Madhavi Kurli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Chennai Medical College and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Advanced Retina and Eye Cancer Center LLC19820 N 7th St Ste 120, Phoenix, AZ 85024 Directions (480) 397-9560
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Dr. Kurli is professional, compassionate, and very helpful. I am extremely pleased with her care.
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1013065770
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Chennai Medical College
