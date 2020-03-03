Dr. Madhavi Garimella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garimella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhavi Garimella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Madhavi Garimella, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Alamos, NM. They completed their fellowship with University Of New Mexico
Dr. Garimella works at
Locations
Medical Associates of Northern N. Mex.3917 West Rd Ste A, Los Alamos, NM 87544 Directions (505) 661-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
- Los Alamos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best Endocrinologist that I have seen in my 20+ years of dealing with a Thyroid condition. She spends time explaining and she truly listens.
About Dr. Madhavi Garimella, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1134225493
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
