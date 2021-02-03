Dr. Gaddam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madhavi Gaddam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Madhavi Gaddam, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Medical City Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.
Dr. Gaddam works at
Locations
Precision Endocrinology3300 Colorado Blvd, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 488-4767Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Precision Endocrinology4625 Coit Rd Ste 210, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (940) 488-4767
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very knowledgeable and attentive. She uses lots of technology and recommends new medications and tools to monitor type 2 diabetes. Office staff is excellent.
About Dr. Madhavi Gaddam, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1710198544
Education & Certifications
- Jacobi Med Center
- Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaddam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaddam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaddam has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaddam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaddam. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaddam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaddam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaddam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.