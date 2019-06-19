See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Goose Creek, SC
Dr. Madhavi Akkineni, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Madhavi Akkineni, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Goose Creek, SC. They graduated from ALLEGHENY GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Mcleod Health Clarendon.

Dr. Akkineni works at Coastal Internal Medicine and Geriatrics in Goose Creek, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Coastal Internal Medicine and Geriatrics
    597 Old Mount Holly Rd Ste 202, Goose Creek, SC 29445 (843) 487-0837

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Trident Medical Center
  Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
  Mcleod Health Clarendon

Dizziness
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Jun 19, 2019
    I have seen Dr. Madhavi Akkineni numerous times. The wait time is sometimes a bit longer, but she is very through and spends a lot of time with her patients. A lot more than any other Dr I have seen. She answers any and all of our questions in detail. I have never had her not prescribe any of the medicines I take\need. And as long as she is practicing here I will continue to she her. Excellent Dr. which I need with all of my issues.
    Larry in Goose Creek, SC — Jun 19, 2019
    About Dr. Madhavi Akkineni, MD

    Geriatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    ALLEGHENY GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
    Dr. Madhavi Akkineni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akkineni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Akkineni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Akkineni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Akkineni works at Coastal Internal Medicine and Geriatrics in Goose Creek, SC. View the full address on Dr. Akkineni’s profile.

    Dr. Akkineni has seen patients for Dizziness, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akkineni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Akkineni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akkineni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akkineni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akkineni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

