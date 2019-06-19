Overview

Dr. Madhavi Akkineni, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Goose Creek, SC. They graduated from ALLEGHENY GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Mcleod Health Clarendon.



Dr. Akkineni works at Coastal Internal Medicine and Geriatrics in Goose Creek, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.