Overview

Dr. Madhavan Thuppal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Sri Venkatesvara MC, Tirupati.



Dr. Thuppal works at Lazor & Benlock Home Health Inc. in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.