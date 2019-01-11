Dr. Madhavan Thuppal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thuppal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhavan Thuppal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Sri Venkatesvara MC, Tirupati.
Lazor & Benlock Home Health Inc.110 Fort Couch Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15241 Directions (412) 831-1223
I have had many visits with Dr. Thuppal now and he has always given me the time, care and attention I needed. I never feel rushed and he is willing to discuss my needs and carefully assess my situation. I truly feel he genuinely cares as well as the kind employees at the Stern Center. In my early 40's I started having anxiety attacks that seemed to come out of nowhere. It has not been easy, but I feel I am on the road to recovery from my anxiety issues. Thank you, Dr. Thuppal!
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- St U Ny
- St U Ny
- Sri Venkatesvara Rr Hosp
- Sri Venkatesvara MC, Tirupati
Dr. Thuppal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thuppal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thuppal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Thuppal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thuppal.
