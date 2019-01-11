See All Psychiatrists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Madhavan Thuppal, MD

Psychiatry
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Madhavan Thuppal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Sri Venkatesvara MC, Tirupati.

Dr. Thuppal works at Lazor & Benlock Home Health Inc. in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Lazor & Benlock Home Health Inc.
    110 Fort Couch Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15241 (412) 831-1223

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Psychiatric Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 11, 2019
    I have had many visits with Dr. Thuppal now and he has always given me the time, care and attention I needed. I never feel rushed and he is willing to discuss my needs and carefully assess my situation. I truly feel he genuinely cares as well as the kind employees at the Stern Center. In my early 40's I started having anxiety attacks that seemed to come out of nowhere. It has not been easy, but I feel I am on the road to recovery from my anxiety issues. Thank you, Dr. Thuppal!
    About Dr. Madhavan Thuppal, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487695318
    Education & Certifications

    • St U Ny
    • St U Ny
    • Sri Venkatesvara Rr Hosp
    • Sri Venkatesvara MC, Tirupati
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Madhavan Thuppal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thuppal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thuppal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thuppal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thuppal works at Lazor & Benlock Home Health Inc. in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Thuppal’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Thuppal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thuppal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thuppal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thuppal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

