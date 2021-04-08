See All Neurosurgeons in Brownsville, TX
Dr. Madhavan Pisharodi, MD

Neurosurgery
3 (13)
Dr. Madhavan Pisharodi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from Kerala University and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.

Dr. Pisharodi works at Madhavan Pisharodi in Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Madhavan Pisharodi
    3475 W Alton Gloor Blvd Ste A, Brownsville, TX 78520 (956) 253-0394
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  Valley Regional Medical Center
  Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Apr 08, 2021
    Dr. Pisharodi knows his stuff. He fused my C4-6, which has substantially improved my life by reducing my headaches. The only reason I didn't give him 5 stars is the wait times! Today as an example: I had a 10:30 am appointment- it is currently 11:48 & I am still waiting. Why make appointments if they don't mean anything?!?
    About Dr. Madhavan Pisharodi, MD

    Neurosurgery
    English
    1083685812
    Fellowship
    University of Texas Medical Branch
    University Of Colorado
    Calicut Medical College
    Kerala University
    Neurosurgery
