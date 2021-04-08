Dr. Madhavan Pisharodi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pisharodi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhavan Pisharodi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Madhavan Pisharodi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from Kerala University and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.
Dr. Pisharodi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Madhavan Pisharodi3475 W Alton Gloor Blvd Ste A, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 253-0394Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Regional Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pisharodi?
Dr. Pisharodi knows his stuff. He fused my C4-6, which has substantially improved my life by reducing my headaches. The only reason I didn't give him 5 stars is the wait times! Today as an example: I had a 10:30 am appointment- it is currently 11:48 & I am still waiting. Why make appointments if they don't mean anything?!?
About Dr. Madhavan Pisharodi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1083685812
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University Of Colorado
- Calicut Medical College
- Kerala University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pisharodi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pisharodi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pisharodi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pisharodi works at
Dr. Pisharodi has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pisharodi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pisharodi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pisharodi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pisharodi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pisharodi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.