Dr. Gopi Cherukuri, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5 (50)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gopi Cherukuri, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.

Dr. Cherukuri works at Biltmore Cardiology in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Biltmore Cardiology - Camelback
    2777 E Camelback Rd Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 952-0002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Heart Disease
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Heart Disease
Mitral Valve Disease

Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia (ARVD) Chevron Icon
Atherectomy Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Block Chevron Icon
Bacterial Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Bifascicular Block Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Bundle Branch Block Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Chevron Icon
Cardiogenic Shock Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardioversion Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Sinus Syncope Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Cordocentesis Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Edema
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Family History of Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Replacement Chevron Icon
Hemothorax Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
High Triglycerides Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
ICD Monitoring Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Repair Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Stress Echocardiogram Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Valvuloplasty Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona Medical Network
    • Arizona PHCS
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • AZ Health Concepts
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Banner Health
    • Bashas Benefit Trust
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benefit Concepts
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Carrington
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • CNA
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Compusys
    • Concentra
    • Conseco
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • CRS
    • Delta Dental
    • EBMS
    • El Paso First Health Plan
    • Employers Dental Service
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gila River HealthCare
    • Global Assistance
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Blink HCA
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Healthcare Connect
    • HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • LifeWise
    • Lincoln
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Maricopa Managed Care
    • Mayo Clinic
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medlife
    • MedPartners
    • Mercy Care
    • Merge Healthcare
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Life
    • Monumental Life Insurance Company
    • MultiPlan
    • National Care Network
    • National Roofers Union & Employers Joint Health & Welfare Fund
    • Network Platinum Plus
    • New York Life
    • Northwestern Insurance Company
    • One Health
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Pinal/Gila LTC
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Prime Health Imaging
    • Principal Life
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Prudential
    • Pyramid Life
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Self Pay
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • State Farm
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • Ucare
    • UniCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians
    • Unum
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Wausau Benefits
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Western Health Advantage
    • Worker's Compensation
    • WPS Health Insurance
    • Yavapai Long Term Care
    • Zenith Administrators Inc
    • Zurich

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 24, 2021
    Excellent clinician with superb patient interaction. He is so highly respected that he made the cover of a magazine rating Phoenix's "Top Docs". I concur with that excellent rating.
    J David — Nov 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gopi Cherukuri, MD
    About Dr. Gopi Cherukuri, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104860337
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gopi Cherukuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherukuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cherukuri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cherukuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cherukuri works at Biltmore Cardiology in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Cherukuri’s profile.

    Dr. Cherukuri has seen patients for Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cherukuri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherukuri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherukuri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cherukuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cherukuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

