Overview

Dr. Gopi Cherukuri, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.



Dr. Cherukuri works at Biltmore Cardiology in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.