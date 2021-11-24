Dr. Gopi Cherukuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherukuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gopi Cherukuri, MD
Overview
Dr. Gopi Cherukuri, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Locations
Biltmore Cardiology - Camelback2777 E Camelback Rd Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 952-0002
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent clinician with superb patient interaction. He is so highly respected that he made the cover of a magazine rating Phoenix's "Top Docs". I concur with that excellent rating.
About Dr. Gopi Cherukuri, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1104860337
Education & Certifications
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cherukuri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cherukuri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cherukuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cherukuri has seen patients for Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cherukuri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherukuri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherukuri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cherukuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cherukuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.