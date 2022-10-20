Dr. Madhav Suri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhav Suri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Madhav Suri, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7151 N Cedar Ave Ste 102, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 322-7766
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suri?
I'm so grateful for this Dr. Suri for his great advice. He saved my life thanks for all the testing and positive attitude towards my treatment with you. I'm amazed and thankful for his wonderful office staff. God bless you always.
About Dr. Madhav Suri, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1669456539
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatric Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suri accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suri has seen patients for Epilepsy, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Suri speaks Hindi.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Suri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.