Dr. Madhav Gudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madhav Gudi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Madhav Gudi, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Gudi works at
Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty263 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gudi?
Dr. Gudi treats patients with compassion and determination to get to the root of your condition. He’s one of the greats in medicine. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Madhav Gudi, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1104805712
Education & Certifications
- Elizabeth Gen Med Center|New York Methodist Hospital
- Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gudi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gudi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gudi works at
Dr. Gudi speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gudi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gudi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.