Overview

Dr. Madhav Bhat, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Marion General Hospital and Parkview Noble Hospital.



Dr. Bhat works at Fort Wayne Neurological Center, Fort Wayne, IN in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Van Wert, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.