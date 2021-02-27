Overview

Dr. Madelyn Paredes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Paredes works at MADELYN PAREDES MD PA in Palm Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.