Offers telehealth
Dr. Madelyn Lipman, MD is a Dermatologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll.
Siperstein Dermatology Group1401 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Directions (561) 955-8885Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Lipman is very thorough and always has a pleasant manner. She completes her examination in both a professional and caring fashion, keeping the patient both at ease and making sure to do the best job possible. Thank you Dr Lipman!
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659358521
- U Miami Med Ctr
- Nyu Med Ctr-Va Hosp
- Albany Med Coll
- Vassar College
- Dermatology
Dr. Lipman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipman has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lipman speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.