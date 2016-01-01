Dr. King accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madelyn King, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Madelyn King, MD is a dermatologist in Mobile, AL. She currently practices at Mobile Dermatology PC. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. King is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Mobile Dermatology PC6163 Omni Park Dr, Mobile, AL 36609 Directions (251) 633-7840
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Madelyn King, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
