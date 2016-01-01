See All Dermatologists in Mobile, AL
Dermatology
Dr. Madelyn King, MD is a dermatologist in Mobile, AL. She currently practices at Mobile Dermatology PC. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. King is board certified in Dermatology.

    Mobile Dermatology PC
    6163 Omni Park Dr, Mobile, AL 36609

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening

Insurance Accepted

  Aetna
  Blue Cross Blue Shield
  Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
  Cigna
  MultiPlan

Specialties
  Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  English
Gender
  Female
NPI Number
  1811342124
Board Certifications
  Dermatology
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Dr. King accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.

Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

