Dr. Holzman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madelyn Holzman, MD
Overview
Dr. Madelyn Holzman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Enloe Medical Center, Oroville Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital.
Dr. Holzman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Madelyn Holzman MD Mc572 Rio Lindo Ave Ste 201, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 893-1127
-
2
Enloe Medical Center1531 Esplanade, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 891-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Clear Lake
- Enloe Medical Center
- Oroville Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holzman?
She has taken very good care of my 82 year old friend with prostate and bladder cancer. She's performed several procedures to help with his conditions. Dr. Holzman was instrumental in getting him approved for hyperbaric oxygen treatment for the growth of tumors causing blood loss in the bladder. he was initially approved for 40 2hour treatments and later received 20 more because of the positive response of his condition. He now is tumor free and no more bleeding in the bladder for over a year since treatment. I find Dr. Holzman to be very knowledgeable and a very skilled doctor. She appreciates a patient's feedback, so if you feel her bedside manner could be better, please tell her. My friend did and they are now good friends. He speaks very highly of her. People can't fix what they don't know. Linda in Chico, CA. July 14, 2020
About Dr. Madelyn Holzman, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1184624769
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holzman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holzman works at
Dr. Holzman has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Holzman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.