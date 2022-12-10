Dr. Madeline Stark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madeline Stark, MD
Dr. Madeline Stark, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Rush Univ. Medical Center1620 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5000Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pmSaturday8:45am - 5:00pmSunday8:45am - 5:00pm
- Rush University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
My daughter recommended Dr. Stark for my yearly gyne exam. I am in my 60s and I was so impressed how she thoroughly explained women issues for my age, which no other gynecologist doctor has done. She took the time to talk and listen to me. She is such an excellent doctor that I started to refer family and co-workers to her the minute I left her office.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1235520040
Dr. Stark has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stark accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stark speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.