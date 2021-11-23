Dr. Madeline Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madeline Fisher, MD
Overview
Dr. Madeline Fisher, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Locations
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care211 Fountain Ct Ste 120, Lexington, KY 40509 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had to schedule emergency appointment with her today at 1:45pm. Less waiting time, nurse was also good listener. She does not run unnecessary test and she took time to listen my problem . I recommend her.
About Dr. Madeline Fisher, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1770945115
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fisher using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
