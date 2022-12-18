Overview

Dr. Madeline Fields, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Fields works at The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.