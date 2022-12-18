See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Madeline Fields, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Madeline Fields, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Madeline Fields, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Fields works at The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Annenberg Building, 2nd Floor
    1468 Madison Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Gait Abnormality
Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Gait Abnormality

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fields?

    Dec 18, 2022
    I have never in my life had a doctor take such a thorough and detailed history, or had one who answered every question I had, who had a good plan to take care of my seizures if my current meds stopped working, and who gave me legitimate hope for my future health and life in general. No other doctor has ever presented so many options for treatment and no one has listened to me like Dr. Fields has. She is up on all the latest research and combines that with true humanity, optimism, and respect for me as a patient and as a human being. I am deeply grateful that I found her.
    Grateful — Dec 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Madeline Fields, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Madeline Fields, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fields to family and friends

    Dr. Fields' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fields

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Madeline Fields, MD.

    About Dr. Madeline Fields, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1962667360
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy and Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Queens
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Madeline Fields, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fields has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fields works at The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Fields’s profile.

    Dr. Fields has seen patients for Seizure Disorders and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fields on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Fields. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fields.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fields, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fields appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.