Dr. Candelario-Cosme has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madeline Candelario-Cosme, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Madeline Candelario-Cosme, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Candelario-Cosme works at
Locations
-
1
Morsani - General Internal Medicine13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
2
Outpatient Surgery Center At Tgh Brandon Healthple10740 Palm River Rd, Tampa, FL 33619 Directions (813) 821-8011
-
3
Usf Multidisciplinary Programs2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 396-2580Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Usf Dermatology Laboratory12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2460
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Candelario-Cosme?
Dr. Candelario always sits with me and takes as much time as I need to answer my questions and make sure I under stand my condition. Very good bedside manner. I am an ongoing patient that sees her regularly.
About Dr. Madeline Candelario-Cosme, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1144595406
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Candelario-Cosme accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Candelario-Cosme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Candelario-Cosme works at
Dr. Candelario-Cosme has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Candelario-Cosme on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Candelario-Cosme. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Candelario-Cosme.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Candelario-Cosme, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Candelario-Cosme appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.