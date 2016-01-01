See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Rio Rancho, NM
Clinical Neurophysiology
Dr. Madeleine Grigg-Damberger, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.

Dr. Grigg-Damberger works at UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center in Rio Rancho, NM with other offices in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center
    3001 Broadmoor Blvd NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 272-3160
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Unm Hospitals Sleep Disorders Center
    1101 Medical Arts Ave NE Bldg 2, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 272-6110
    UNM Hospital
    MSC10 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 272-3342

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Unm Hospital

Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
EEG (Electroencephalogram)

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Madeleine Grigg-Damberger, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760497218
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Madeleine Grigg-Damberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grigg-Damberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grigg-Damberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Grigg-Damberger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grigg-Damberger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grigg-Damberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grigg-Damberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

