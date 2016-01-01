Dr. Madeleine Grigg-Damberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grigg-Damberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madeleine Grigg-Damberger, MD
Overview
Dr. Madeleine Grigg-Damberger, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.
Dr. Grigg-Damberger works at
Locations
Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center3001 Broadmoor Blvd NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144 Directions (505) 272-3160Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Unm Hospitals Sleep Disorders Center1101 Medical Arts Ave NE Bldg 2, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 272-6110
UNM HospitalMSC10 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131 Directions (505) 272-3342
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Madeleine Grigg-Damberger, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1760497218
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Epilepsy and Neurology
