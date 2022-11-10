Overview

Dr. Madeleine Courtney-Brooks, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Horizon - Greenville and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.



Dr. Courtney-Brooks works at Womens CENTER Blddr Plvc Health in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.