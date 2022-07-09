Overview

Dr. Madeleen Mas, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Georgetown University Hospital and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.



Dr. Mas works at Pediatrix Medical Group in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.