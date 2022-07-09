Dr. Madeleen Mas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madeleen Mas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Madeleen Mas, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Georgetown University Hospital and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
Dr. Mas works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatrix Medical Group3659 S Miami Ave Ste 3002, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 699-5486
-
2
Pediatrix Medical Group8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 603E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (786) 745-3772Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mas?
I had great experiences with DR Mas. I was sick with congenital septal defect and I had no time left between three months to get my surgery done, otherwise I wont survive . DR Mas did what she can do on her power to give a second chance of life . I was close to death .Thank you DR Mas ,may God continue to bless you .Love you
About Dr. Madeleen Mas, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1922050269
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mas works at
Dr. Mas has seen patients for Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mas speaks French and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.