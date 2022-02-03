Dr. Saeed has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madeeha Saeed, MD
Overview
Dr. Madeeha Saeed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Locations
Cary Cardiology300 Keisler Dr Ste 204, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 233-0059Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pm
Cary Cardiology400 Attain St Ste 101, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526 Directions (919) 586-7699Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pm
Wakemed Cary Hospital1900 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 350-2685Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cary Cardiology145 Tilghman Dr Ste 100, Dunn, NC 28334 Directions (910) 891-7007Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saeed is very empathetic and explains everything in a way that a lay person (me) can understand. I have great respect for her medical knowledge!
About Dr. Madeeha Saeed, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1851554265
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saeed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saeed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Saeed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saeed.
