Dr. Uprety has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madan Uprety, MD
Overview
Dr. Madan Uprety, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Tribhuvan University / Institute of Medicine.
Locations
Nova Psychiatrist LLC12359 Sunrise Valley Dr Ste 320, Reston, VA 20191 Directions (703) 596-4796
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable and caring... highly recommend
About Dr. Madan Uprety, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Tribhuvan University / Institute of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uprety accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uprety has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uprety has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uprety on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Uprety speaks Hindi.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Uprety. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uprety.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uprety, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uprety appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.