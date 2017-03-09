Overview

Dr. Madan Uprety, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Tribhuvan University / Institute of Medicine.



Dr. Uprety works at My Psychiatrist in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.