Dr. Madan Paul, MD

Nephrology
5 (1)
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Madan Paul, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE.

Dr. Paul works at Emerson Physical Therapy and Rehabilitationpc in Bronx, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Emerson Physical Therapy and Rehabilitationpc
    825 Walton Ave, Bronx, NY 10451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 583-1400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vitamin B Deficiency
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Vaccination
Vitamin B Deficiency
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Vaccination

Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 16, 2018
    Dr. Paul is a great doctor, he has been my doctor for many years. I am on the computer in Mexico trying to find a way to email him. No luck so far. I forgot my Synthrold tab 0.05mg or Levothyroixine 25mcg at home. can I go without pills for 2 weeks. Shirley Ebron
    shirley in Bronx, NY — Sep 16, 2018
    About Dr. Madan Paul, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1740358332
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paul works at Emerson Physical Therapy and Rehabilitationpc in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Dr. Paul’s profile.

    Dr. Paul has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

