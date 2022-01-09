See All Otolaryngologists in Wauwatosa, WI
Dr. Madan Kandula, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Madan Kandula, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (242)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Madan Kandula, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wauwatosa, WI. They completed their residency with Univ Of Oklahoma Hlth Sci Ctr

Dr. Kandula works at ADVENT in Wauwatosa, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Advent
    2885 N Mayfair Rd, Wauwatosa, WI 53222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 771-6780
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Airway Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Barotrauma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Epiglottitis Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Impacted Shoulders Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngopharyngeal Reflux Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Mastoiditis Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Paradoxical Vocal Cord Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parotitis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Streptococcal Infections Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrush Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thrush
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Upper Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 242 ratings
    Patient Ratings (242)
    5 Star
    (182)
    4 Star
    (31)
    3 Star
    (8)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kandula?

    Jan 09, 2022
    My husband was the first among us to visit Advent and had a sinus procedure so he could breathe more easily. His snoring was atrocious and sometimes he would shake the bed. He had a procedure with Dr. Kandula and was breathing better that day. His snoring disappeared. I was so impressed, that I had to try Advent myself. I went into this with the attitude that I had had a conventional sinus surgery 8 years earlier and they would tell me there was nothing they could do. However, a scan (which they do right there and it literally takes 2 minutes and is painless - you are sitting revealed that they could help clean out the sinus area so I could breathe better and get less sinus infections which is the reason I had the first surgery. I have been plagued with sinus infections in the lovely Wisconsin winters all my life. I had the same procedure with Dr. Ethan Handler and it was amazing how much better my breathing became and how fewer sinus infections I now get.
    Nancy Fritz — Jan 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Madan Kandula, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Madan Kandula, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kandula to family and friends

    Dr. Kandula's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kandula

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Madan Kandula, MD.

    About Dr. Madan Kandula, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275521288
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Of Oklahoma Hlth Sci Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Univ Hosps Of Cleveland/Case Western Univ
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Madan Kandula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kandula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kandula has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kandula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kandula has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kandula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    242 patients have reviewed Dr. Kandula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kandula.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kandula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kandula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Madan Kandula, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.