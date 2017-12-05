Dr. Madalene Heng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Madalene Heng, MD
Overview
Dr. Madalene Heng, MD is a Dermatologist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from National University of Singapore.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 500 Paseo Camarillo, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 484-1033
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heng?
I had some skin issues that I had brought up to doctors at Samsun Clinic in Santa Barbara over the years having received different treatments without end and no remedy. Dr. Heng changed all of that. She is extremely knowledgeable, doesn't prescribe to try things out but knowing expected results. She gave me solutions that have made my life a lot easier. I will always be appreciative of her help and wold recommend her without hesitation.
About Dr. Madalene Heng, MD
- Dermatology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- 1164404935
Education & Certifications
- Auckland Hospital
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Genl U Hosp
- National University of Singapore
- National University of Singapore Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heng has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heng speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Heng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.