Cardiology
Dr. Madaiah Revana, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Humble, TX. They graduated from Mysore Medical College India and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Revana works at Humble Cardiology Associates in Humble, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Humble Cardiology Associates
    9950 Memorial Blvd Ste 201, Humble, TX 77338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-3967
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Treatment frequency



Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Counterpulsation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Erythema Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Leg Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Vascular Testing for Arterial Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Vascular Testing for Venous Diseases Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Therapy for Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Venous Closure Chevron Icon
Venous Doppler (Legs and Arms) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Boon-Chapman
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Texas True Choice
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 12, 2019
    Very professional services. Wonderful treatment by Dr Revana and the Physicians Assistants. The PAs very careful attention to all of the data! All of the staff are friendly, courteous, and helpful. Great place!
    Joe Synan — Dec 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Madaiah Revana, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013997360
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Coney Island Hospital|St. Marthas Hospital Coney Island Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Mysore Medical College India
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
