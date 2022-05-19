Dr. Macy Poaps, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poaps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Macy Poaps, DMD
Overview
Dr. Macy Poaps, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hartsville, SC.
Dr. Poaps works at
Locations
-
1
Prestwood Complete Dental Care214 W HOME AVE, Hartsville, SC 29550 Directions (843) 896-4786Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday12:00pm - 7:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poaps?
I went in for a normal cleaning and the hygienist noticed a small concern and brought it to Mrs. Poaps. Instead of scheduling another appointment to take care of it, she fixed it right then and talked me through the process as well. I truly enjoy their positive vibes and friendliness each time I visit!
About Dr. Macy Poaps, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1295258622
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poaps has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poaps accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Poaps using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Poaps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poaps works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Poaps. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poaps.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poaps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poaps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.