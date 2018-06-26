See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Macrene Alexiades, MD

Dermatology
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Macrene Alexiades, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Alexiades works at Dk Dermatology PLLC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Macrene Alexiades-armenakas MD PC
    955 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 (212) 570-2067

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Impetigo
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Impetigo

Treatment frequency



Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(21)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Macrene Alexiades, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1851342786
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Macrene Alexiades, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexiades is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Alexiades has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Alexiades has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Alexiades works at Dk Dermatology PLLC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Alexiades’s profile.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexiades. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexiades.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexiades, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexiades appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

