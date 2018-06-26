Dr. Macrene Alexiades, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexiades is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Macrene Alexiades, MD
Dr. Macrene Alexiades, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Macrene Alexiades-armenakas MD PC955 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 570-2067
I've seen Dr. Alexiades several times over the past 5 years and I can't rave enough about how professional and capable she is. She is thoughtful, attentive and has always fully described her recommendations to me. She isn't pushy and won't do procedures that will look "over done". A year ago, she noticed an unusual mole and she caught and cured my skin cancer. She's truly the best dermatologist in NYC.
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1851342786
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Alexiades has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexiades. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexiades.
