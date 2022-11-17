Dr. Mackenzie Austgen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Austgen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mackenzie Austgen, MD
Overview
Dr. Mackenzie Austgen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Austgen works at
Locations
-
1
Michiana Obstetrics And Gynecology515 N Lafayette Blvd, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 232-2037
-
2
Saint Joseph Health System5215 Holy Cross Pkwy, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 335-2134
-
3
Unity Medical & Surgical Hospital4455 Edison Lakes Pkwy, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 231-6874
-
4
Pra Medical Inc211 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN 46617 Directions (574) 237-9366Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Austgen?
Dr. Austgen is incredible! You feel comfortable with her as soon as she walks through the door. She is professional who truly cares about you and your life.
About Dr. Mackenzie Austgen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1477903391
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Austgen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Austgen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Austgen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Austgen works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Austgen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Austgen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Austgen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Austgen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.