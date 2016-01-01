See All Dermatologists in Kerrville, TX
Dr. Mack Rachal, MD

Dermatology
5 (106)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mack Rachal, MD is a dermatologist in Kerrville, TX. Dr. Rachal completed a residency at Yale University. He currently practices at U.S. Dermatology Partners Kerrville.

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Kerrville
    711 HILL COUNTRY DR, Kerrville, TX 78028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 896-4002
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Fredericksburg
    95 E HIGHWAY ST, Fredericksburg, TX 78624 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 997-0898
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Rosacea
Ringworm
Dermatitis
Rosacea
Ringworm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Keloid Treatment Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

About Dr. Mack Rachal, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1902856370
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Yale University
Internship
  • Emory University Hospital
Medical Education
  • University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
Undergraduate School
  • University Of Dallas, Irving, Tx
Patient Satisfaction

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 106 ratings
Patient Ratings (106)
5 Star
(98)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
