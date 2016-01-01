Dr. Mack Rachal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rachal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mack Rachal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mack Rachal, MD is a dermatologist in Kerrville, TX. Dr. Rachal completed a residency at Yale University. He currently practices at U.S. Dermatology Partners Kerrville.
Locations
1
U.S. Dermatology Partners Kerrville711 HILL COUNTRY DR, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (830) 896-4002Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
U.S. Dermatology Partners Fredericksburg95 E HIGHWAY ST, Fredericksburg, TX 78624 Directions (830) 997-0898Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
About Dr. Mack Rachal, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1902856370
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Emory University Hospital
- University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
- University Of Dallas, Irving, Tx
Patient Satisfaction
Dr. Rachal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rachal has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more.
106 patients have reviewed Dr. Rachal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
