Overview

Dr. Mack Barnes III, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Barnes III works at Texas Breast Specialists in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.