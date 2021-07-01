Dr. Maciej Walczyszyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walczyszyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maciej Walczyszyn, MD
Overview
Dr. Maciej Walczyszyn, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS and is affiliated with Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Flushing Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Pulmonary & Critical Care - Midtown1918 Randolph Rd Ste 580, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 908-2537
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Yes He is an amazing Doctor. He knows a lot of information, takes time to listen to his patients and really cares about them.
About Dr. Maciej Walczyszyn, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 14 years of experience
- English, Polish
- Male
- 1295977858
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Neurocritical Care
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walczyszyn speaks Polish.
