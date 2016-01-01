Dr. Maciej Uzieblo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uzieblo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maciej Uzieblo, MD
Overview
Dr. Maciej Uzieblo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Uzieblo works at
Locations
Practice525 E Big Beaver Rd Ste 125, Troy, MI 48083 Directions (248) 688-9860
Beaumont Childrens Hospital3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-1465MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Northwood Physicians PC28905 WOODWARD AVE, Berkley, MI 48072 Directions (248) 551-7500
Skyline Plastic Surgery29201 Telegraph Rd Ste 200, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 688-9860
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maciej Uzieblo, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
