Dr. Maciej Tumiel, MD
Dr. Maciej Tumiel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.
Locations
Panama City Gastroenterology2101 Northside Dr Unit 603, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (318) 769-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr Tumiel’s since 2008. He is straight and to the point. He tells it like it is. He allows for questions and takes time to listen. Jessica, his nurse is awesome. She is always on top of things and keeps the office running like a well oiled machine. I’ve never had any issues getting in to see Dr Tumiel. This office is very prompt. Unlike most doctor’s offices I have never had a long waiting time in the waiting room.
About Dr. Maciej Tumiel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- University VT
- Faulkner Hospital
- Lemuel Shattuck Hosp
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tumiel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tumiel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tumiel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tumiel has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tumiel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tumiel speaks German.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tumiel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tumiel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tumiel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tumiel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.