Dr. Maciej Mrugala, MD

Neurology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Maciej Mrugala, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Mrugala works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Scottsdale - Cancer
    13400 E Shea Blvd # AZ85259, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 702-3719

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Headache
Meningitis
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon

Jun 02, 2019
Top of class in communicating with patients. Listens carefully and provides all needed details for the patient's care plan. Very well versed, great sense of humor and honestly the best doctor you can get if diagnosed with a brain tumor to help you go through it.
  • Neurology
  • 16 years of experience
  • English, Polish
  • Male
  • 1376533620
  • Harvard Medical School
  • U Mass
  • U Mass Meml
  • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
  • Mayo Clinic Hospital

Dr. Maciej Mrugala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mrugala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mrugala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mrugala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mrugala works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Mrugala’s profile.

Dr. Mrugala has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mrugala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mrugala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mrugala.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mrugala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mrugala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

