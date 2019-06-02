Dr. Maciej Mrugala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mrugala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maciej Mrugala, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Mrugala works at
Scottsdale - Cancer13400 E Shea Blvd # AZ85259, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 702-3719
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ratings & Reviews
Top of class in communicating with patients. Listens carefully and provides all needed details for the patient's care plan. Very well versed, great sense of humor and honestly the best doctor you can get if diagnosed with a brain tumor to help you go through it.
About Dr. Maciej Mrugala, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Polish
- Male
- 1376533620
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- U Mass
- U Mass Meml
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Dr. Mrugala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mrugala using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mrugala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mrugala works at
Dr. Mrugala has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mrugala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mrugala speaks Polish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mrugala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mrugala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mrugala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mrugala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.