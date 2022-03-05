See All Neurosurgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Matt Lesniak, MD

Neurosurgery
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matt Lesniak, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Lesniak works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Locations

    Northwestern Memorial Hospital Neurosurgery
    259 E Erie St Ste 1950, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8143
    Northwestern Medical Group
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8143

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Meningiomas
Brain Aneurysm
Pituitary Tumor
Meningiomas
Brain Aneurysm
Pituitary Tumor

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Matt Lesniak, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch, Polish and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326103151
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matt Lesniak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lesniak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lesniak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lesniak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lesniak works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Lesniak’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lesniak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lesniak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lesniak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lesniak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

