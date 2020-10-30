See All Oncologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Maciej Drazkiewicz, MD

Oncology
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Maciej Drazkiewicz, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Medical University of Warsaw and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago and Community First Medical Center.

Dr. Drazkiewicz works at Advanced Cancer Clinic in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Maciej Drazkiewicz M.d.
    2222 W Division St Ste 215, Chicago, IL 60622
    Advanced Cancer Clinic
    3929 N Central Ave Ste 1, Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 227-8807

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
  • AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
  • Community First Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer
Skin Screenings
Lung Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Skin Screenings
Lung Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 30, 2020
    Doctor was very attentive to my mother. He seems to be a very compassionate person. Made my mother feel very comfortable. He diagnosed her having a very rare blood disorder. Had it confirmed through Mayo Clinic.
    Joseph Jurek — Oct 30, 2020
    About Dr. Maciej Drazkiewicz, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Czech, Polish, Russian and Ukrainian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497708333
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • State University of New York
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • RAVENSWOOD HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    Internship
    • Grochowski Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of Warsaw
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology and Oncology
    Board Certifications
