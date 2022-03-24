See All Ophthalmologists in Brookline, MA
Dr. Macie Finkelstein, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Macie Finkelstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Dr. Finkelstein works at Boston Vision in Brookline, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Boston Laser Eye Institute
    1101 Beacon St Ste 6, Brookline, MA 02446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 566-0062

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Chorioretinal Scars
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 24, 2022
    Dr Finkelstein analyzed the results of the technicians tests and suggested a course of action customized to my needs. She is super knowledgeable and I trust her to have my best health in mind. I’m thankful for everything she ever done for me.
    Gaia Cole — Mar 24, 2022
    About Dr. Macie Finkelstein, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Education & Certifications

    • Mass E&E Infirm
    • New York University Med Center
    • Worcester Meml Hosp
    • University of Massachusetts Medical School
    • Yale University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Macie Finkelstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finkelstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Finkelstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Finkelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Finkelstein works at Boston Vision in Brookline, MA. View the full address on Dr. Finkelstein’s profile.

    Dr. Finkelstein has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finkelstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Finkelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finkelstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finkelstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finkelstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

