Overview

Dr. Macdonald Dubose, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Sumter, SC. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Mcleod Health Clarendon, Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Dubose works at Carolina Geriatric Specialists in Sumter, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.