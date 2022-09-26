Overview

Dr. Macaulay Nwojo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Odessa, TX. They graduated from Mayo Medical School, Rochester, Minnesota and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital, Midland Memorial Hospital and Pecos County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Nwojo works at Midessa Neurosurgery & Complex Spine in Odessa, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.