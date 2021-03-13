See All Dermatologists in Las Vegas, NV
Super Profile

Dr. Mac Machan, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mac Machan, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Machan works at Surgical Dermatology & Laser Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Skin Cancer and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vivida Dermatology-sunset
    6460 Medical Center St Ste 350, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 403-1326

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Itchy Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 13, 2021
    Dr. Machan removed a cancerous bump on my hand and though I was nervous, he made me feel so comfortable and at ease. I did not feel any part of the procedure. The part that impressed me the most, is that evening he called to make sure I was doing well. OUTSTANDING !!! Not many Dr's practice this type of care and concern, especially for a minor procedure.
    Al B. — Mar 13, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Mac Machan, MD
    About Dr. Mac Machan, MD

    Specialties
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649505496
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Zitelli & Brodland, Pc
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Kansas Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Sacred Heart Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Utah
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mac Machan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Machan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Machan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Machan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Machan works at Surgical Dermatology & Laser Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Machan’s profile.

    Dr. Machan has seen patients for Dermatitis, Skin Cancer and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Machan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Machan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Machan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Machan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Machan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

