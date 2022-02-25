Dr. Mac Bowman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mac Bowman, MD
Overview
Dr. Mac Bowman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta and Piedmont McDuffie.
Locations
University Cardiology Associates - Augusta Heart Associates2258 Wrightsboro Rd Ste 400, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions (706) 724-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
- Piedmont McDuffie
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
all my visits have been fruitful.i thank the lord for Dr Bowman
About Dr. Mac Bowman, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1972549046
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- Brooke Army Med Ctr, Cardiovascular Diseases Wm Beaumont Army Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowman has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.