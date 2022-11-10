See All Oncologists in Lone Tree, CO
Dr. Mabel Mardones, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (92)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mabel Mardones, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from Loma Linda University Mc|Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Mardones works at Practice in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rocky Mountain Cancer Center - Sky Ridge
    10107 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 200, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-6484
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Practice
    4700 Hale Pkwy Ste 400, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0366
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Myeloma
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Myeloma

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Hematologic Disorder Treatment Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 92 ratings
    Patient Ratings (92)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 10, 2022
    The staff is always kind and helpful. Front office people are always nice. Nurses are amazing! Dr. Mardones is extremely confident and thorough when she is explaining things to you. In the beginning, two years ago, I felt rushed and seemed to always get the PA which is fine but you really want to see the doctor every other visit to feel comfortable. She seems to have gotten better PAs in and explained how they work now. Made a huge difference for me. I’m lucky to not have a severe case but it still means that I’m going through something scary and new. Therefore treating everyone with the same importance is imperative. I had full confidence in Mardones and would highly recommend her to anyone else!
    About Dr. Mabel Mardones, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134446461
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor University Mc|Baylor University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Utah Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Utah Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda University Mc|Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mabel Mardones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mardones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mardones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mardones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    92 patients have reviewed Dr. Mardones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mardones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mardones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mardones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

