Dr. Mabel Cheng, MD
Overview
Dr. Mabel Cheng, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Niskayuna, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Univ California Davis Sch Med and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Albany Memorial Hospital and Ellis Hospital.
Locations
Mabel M P Cheng MD3140 Troy Schenectady Rd, Niskayuna, NY 12309 Directions (518) 782-7777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheng?
Recently had cataract surgery and it came out beautifully. Am now 20/20 again and very happy and satisfied with the results. I highly recommend Dr. Cheng.
About Dr. Mabel Cheng, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Center Hospital
- Univ California Davis Sch Med
