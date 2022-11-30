See All Allergists & Immunologists in Joliet, IL
Dr. Maaz Mohiuddin, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Maaz Mohiuddin, MD

Allergy
5 (119)
Call for new patient details
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Maaz Mohiuddin, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Allergy, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from MED COLL OF WI and is affiliated with Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Rush Copley Medical Center and Silver Cross Hospital.

Dr. Mohiuddin works at Allergy Asthma and Sinus Centers (Joliet) in Joliet, IL with other offices in Bolingbrook, IL, Crest Hill, IL, Western Springs, IL and Aurora, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Asthma and Sinus Centers (Joliet)
    2000 Glenwood Ave Ste 100, Joliet, IL 60435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 741-1212
  2. 2
    Allergy Asthma and Sinus Centers (Bolingbrook)
    542 E Boughton Rd, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 358-9705
    Monday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Allergy Asthma and Sinus Centers (Crest Hill)
    2228 Weber Rd, Crest Hill, IL 60403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 396-6731
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Allergy Asthma and Sinus Centers (Western Springs)
    5600 Wolf Rd, Western Springs, IL 60558 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 246-4515
  5. 5
    Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Centers - Aurora
    3965 75th St, Aurora, IL 60504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 358-9746

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
  • Rush Copley Medical Center
  • Silver Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Allergies
Allergy Shots
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Allergies
Allergy Shots

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bee Sting Allergy Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Drug Desensitization Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immune Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immune Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Lung Spirometry Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Occupational Asthma Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Severe Rash Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Treatment Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 119 ratings
    Patient Ratings (119)
    5 Star
    (111)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mohiuddin?

    Nov 30, 2022
    I have been using this establishment since the late 90’s. Top notch group. Highly recommended.
    Mike N — Nov 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Maaz Mohiuddin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Maaz Mohiuddin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mohiuddin to family and friends

    Dr. Mohiuddin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mohiuddin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Maaz Mohiuddin, MD.

    About Dr. Maaz Mohiuddin, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720251697
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Jewish Health|National Jewish Health Formerly National Jewish Center For Immunology And Respiratory Medicine|University Of Colorado
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Children's Hospital of Wisconsin
    Residency
    Internship
    • Childrenâ€™s Hospital of Wisconsin|Childrens Hospital of Wisconsin
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • MED COLL OF WI
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohiuddin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mohiuddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    119 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohiuddin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohiuddin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohiuddin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohiuddin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Maaz Mohiuddin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.