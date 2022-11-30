Dr. Mohiuddin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maaz Mohiuddin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maaz Mohiuddin, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Allergy, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from MED COLL OF WI and is affiliated with Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Rush Copley Medical Center and Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Mohiuddin works at
Locations
-
1
Allergy Asthma and Sinus Centers (Joliet)2000 Glenwood Ave Ste 100, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 741-1212
-
2
Allergy Asthma and Sinus Centers (Bolingbrook)542 E Boughton Rd, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Directions (630) 358-9705Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday9:00am - 12:00pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 12:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Allergy Asthma and Sinus Centers (Crest Hill)2228 Weber Rd, Crest Hill, IL 60403 Directions (815) 396-6731MondayClosedTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 1:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
-
4
Allergy Asthma and Sinus Centers (Western Springs)5600 Wolf Rd, Western Springs, IL 60558 Directions (708) 246-4515
-
5
Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Centers - Aurora3965 75th St, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 358-9746
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Rush Copley Medical Center
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been using this establishment since the late 90’s. Top notch group. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Maaz Mohiuddin, MD
- Allergy
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Urdu
- 1720251697
Education & Certifications
- National Jewish Health|National Jewish Health Formerly National Jewish Center For Immunology And Respiratory Medicine|University Of Colorado
- Children's Hospital of Wisconsin
- Childrenâ€™s Hospital of Wisconsin|Childrens Hospital of Wisconsin
- MED COLL OF WI
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohiuddin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mohiuddin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mohiuddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohiuddin works at
Dr. Mohiuddin speaks Spanish and Urdu.
119 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohiuddin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohiuddin.
